SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

