LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,194,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,700,167.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,194,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,700,167.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 685,852 shares of company stock worth $2,148,063 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,132,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 418,503 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 92,178 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $37,089,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

