American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEP opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

