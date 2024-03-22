Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hallador Energy Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $188.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

