StockNews.com Upgrades Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACTG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Acacia Research Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

ACTG opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $517.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

