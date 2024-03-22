Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVC

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of EVC opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 296,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 168,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 142,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.