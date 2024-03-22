Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.3 %
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.
