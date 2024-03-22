Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

ATOS opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

