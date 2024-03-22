BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.