StockNews.com Upgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

