Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Up 1.8 %

Jabil Announces Dividend

Shares of JBL opened at $129.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

