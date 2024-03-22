National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $17,537,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in National Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 298,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 214,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

