TELUS (NYSE:TU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

TU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TU opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.