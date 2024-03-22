Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $568.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,702,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

