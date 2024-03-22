SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.42.

SLG stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

