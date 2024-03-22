Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,852,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,527,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

