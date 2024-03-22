HC Wainwright Weighs in on Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

