Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

EXR stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

