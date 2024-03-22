Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.25 price objective on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.12.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,090.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

