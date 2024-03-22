Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.89) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.77) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 398 ($5.07) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 441.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 678.20. The company has a market capitalization of £598.95 million, a PE ratio of 750.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,532.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88 shares of company stock worth $44,951. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

