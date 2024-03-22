American Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for American Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

AFG opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

