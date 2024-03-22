Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 163,650 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.