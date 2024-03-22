Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

