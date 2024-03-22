Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.00.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.56 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

