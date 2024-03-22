Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $109.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

