GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $51.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -350.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.