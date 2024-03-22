NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

