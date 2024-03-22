Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of M opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

