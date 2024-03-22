Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.05.

SBUX stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

