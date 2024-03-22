Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $413.31 on Monday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $175.38 and a 52 week high of $419.42. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

