Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given In-Line Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

