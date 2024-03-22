Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £142.63 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £142.63 ($181.58).
Britvic Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 816 ($10.39) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 853.56. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 801.50 ($10.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($12.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.
