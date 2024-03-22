Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £142.63 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £142.63 ($181.58).

Britvic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 816 ($10.39) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 853.56. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 801.50 ($10.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($12.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

