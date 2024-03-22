ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Buys £148.92 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOMGet Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($189.59).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 16th, Richard John Jeffery bought 154 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($190.17).
  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 150 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($190.96).

ActiveOps Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:AOM opened at GBX 98 ($1.25) on Friday. ActiveOps Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of £69.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4,900.00 and a beta of 0.39.

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

