Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 132,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

