Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report released on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 1.0 %

CTSO stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $46.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.58. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,750 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.