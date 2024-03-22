BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.30, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $59,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $13,130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

