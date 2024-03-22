Capital One Financial Comments on New Fortress Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

