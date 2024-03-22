Brokers Set Expectations for Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantern Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $360,340.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

