Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Dynatrace by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,152,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.