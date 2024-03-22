Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Dynatrace by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,152,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.