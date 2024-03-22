Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

