1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.
1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DIBS stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com
In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,823 shares of company stock worth $732,102. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1stdibs.Com
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.