1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,823 shares of company stock worth $732,102. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

