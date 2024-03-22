Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.