Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $265.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.58.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $244.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,685,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,959,000 after purchasing an additional 162,809 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

