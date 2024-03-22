Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$6.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.69 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.47. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 13,575 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Also, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

