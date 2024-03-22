Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,057,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,607.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,857 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

