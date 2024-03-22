Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

RNAC stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 648,372 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $350,120.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,516,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.