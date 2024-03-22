Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

