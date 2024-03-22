Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 647,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,101,550.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,477 shares of company stock worth $453,892. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 471,529 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 376.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

