Zacks Research Comments on W&T Offshore, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for W&T Offshore in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTI

W&T Offshore Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $381.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.