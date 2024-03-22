Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Shares of FAR stock opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$299.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.19. Foraco International has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Foraco International will post 0.7277487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

